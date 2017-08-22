The Latest: Ousted Venezuela prosecutor heads to Brazil
CARACAS, Venezuela — The Latest on Venezuela's political conflict (all times local):
1:15 p.m.
Venezuela's ousted chief prosecutor is on her way to Brazil.
Immigration authorities in Colombia announced Tuesday that Luisa Ortega Diaz has left the country, four days after she arrived aboard a private plane and a day after Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said he'd offer her asylum if she requests it.
Venezuela's new pro-government
Ortega told a group of Latin American prosecutors Friday that Maduro removed her in order to stop a probe linking him and his inner circle to nearly $100 million in bribes from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.
Colombian officials didn't say why Ortega was headed to Brazil or what she would do there.
