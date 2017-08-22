The Latest: Owner defends his NYC Confederate flag display

NEW YORK — The Latest on the reaction to a Confederate flag display in a Manhattan apartment's windows (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

A man whose Confederate flag display in his Manhattan apartment windows was met with hurled rocks, a broken window and legal action last week says the reaction reflects a misunderstanding of the flag's meaning.

William Green says in an email Tuesday that, in his words: "The problem here is media and schools abusing their power and leaving the population completely ignorant of what the Dixie flag symbolizes."

He says it represents Confederate fathers who loved their country, and it's about "heritage, not hate."

He's says the flags were there for more than a year. But they attracted new attention after an Aug. 12 white nationalist rally to preserve a Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, spiraled into violence.

They were gone as of Monday.

___

12:30 a.m.

The Confederate flags had been in a Manhattan apartment window for over a year. And then, in a matter of days last week, they were met with hurled rocks, a punched-out window, a tarp hung over them and legal action.

By Monday, the lighted flags were no more to be found in the seventh-floor windows in the East Village neighbourhood .

They'd attracted new attention after an Aug. 12 white nationalist rally to preserve a Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, spiraled into violence.

The tenant has noted the banners were up for more than a year. He calls it "a little suspicious" that the response has come only recently.