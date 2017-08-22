The Latest: Slain driver's family hopes for quick decision

INDIANAPOLIS — The Latest on the fatal shooting of an unarmed black driver by Indianapolis police officers (all times local):

A lawyer says the family of an unarmed black driver who was fatally shot by Indianapolis police officers hopes the appointment of a special prosecutor will lead to a decision soon on whether those officers will face charges.

A Marion County judge on Tuesday appointed the prosecutor for northern Indiana's St. Joseph County, which includes South Bend, to oversee the investigation into the June 29 shooting of 45-year-old Aaron Bailey.

Attorney Craig Karpe (carp) says the Bailey family is frustrated by how long the investigation is taking and believes that anyone other than a police officer would have been charged already.

Authorities say two officers shot Bailey after his car crashed following a short pursuit when he fled a traffic stop.

A special prosecutor has been appointed in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black driver by Indianapolis police officers.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said Tuesday that St. Joseph County Prosecutor Kenneth Cotter has been appointed by a judge to investigate the shooting of 45-year-old Aaron Bailey.

Authorities say Bailey had been pulled over for a traffic stop when he suddenly drove off early on June 29. A short pursuit ended when Bailey crashed into a fence. Officers Michal Dinnsen and Carlton Howard then approached the vehicle and fired.

Bailey's family says an autopsy found he was shot in the back four times.

Police said no gun was found at the scene, but they haven't described what led up to the shooting.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave.

