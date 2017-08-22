The Latest: Teen dies at high school football practice

NEW YORK — The Latest on death of high school boy during football practice (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

Police and fire officials say a 14-year-old freshman has collapsed during football practice at his New York City high school and died.

Police say Dominick Bess went into cardiac arrest around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Mount Saint Michael Academy in the Bronx on Tuesday. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The all-boys Roman Catholic prep school says the cause of death isn't yet known.

A heat advisory had been issued for the city, but it didn't go into effect until noon. The mayor said in a tweet that practices should be postponed during heat advisories.

Simone Dyer says her cousin was a brainy and fun-loving boy who was set to start at Mount Saint Michael in September. She says he was good at things ranging from math to baking cinnamon buns.

___

3:05 p.m.

Police and fire officials say a 14-year-old freshman has collapsed during football practice at his New York City high school and died.

Emergency responders were called at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and told that the boy had apparently gone into cardiac arrest at Mount Saint Michael Academy in the Bronx. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A heat advisory had been issued for the city, but it didn't go into effect until noon.

The all-boys Roman Catholic prep school is located in the northern part of the Bronx and has more than 800 students. The school says his cause of death isn't yet known.