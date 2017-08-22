Thomas Meehan, Tony-winning story writer of 'Annie,' dies

NEW YORK — The three-time Tony Award-winning book writer best known for transforming the Little Orphan Annie cartoon strip into the smash Broadway musical "Annie" has died. Thomas Meehan was 88.

Lyricist and longtime friend and "Annie" collaborator Martin Charnin says Meehan died at his New York City home late Monday or early Tuesday after a long illness.

Meehan wrote the books for three shows that ran over 2,000 performances on Broadway: "Annie" with 2,377 performances, "The Producers" with Mel Brooks at 2,502 performances and "Hairspray" with Mark O'Donnell at 2,642 performances.