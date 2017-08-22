Town official apologizes for posting racist slur on Facebook

DUDLEY, Mass. — An official in a Massachusetts town has publicly apologized after posting a racist slur on Facebook in the wake of the deadly violence at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

The Telegram & Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2imxHhD ) that Dudley Highway Superintendent Daniel Gion apologized at a selectmen's meeting Monday for what he called his "insensitive comment." He says his emotions got the better of him during a Facebook discussion last week about a CNN debate broadcast discussing the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. The comment was apparently in reference to CNN commentator Symone Sanders, who is black. Gion is white.