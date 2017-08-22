Trump protesters expected to flood downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Republican President Donald Trump's first political event since the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, has prompted several groups opposed to his policies to gather in Phoenix, and authorities are taking extra precautions to keep the peace.

The planned protests planned for the Tuesday evening campaign-style rally in reliably-Republican Arizona come as Trump tries to reinvigorate his presidency after months of controversy. The problems were topped by comments he made last week about both sides having blame for violence at a white supremacist rally in Virginia.

State Democratic leaders urged people who want to show their opposition to the president's policies to gather at a city-designated free speech zone near the site of Tuesday's Phoenix Convention Center rally. State Democratic Party Chair Alexis Tameron joined other party leaders in urging peaceful protests.

The message to protesters echoed those coming from law enforcement and Mayor Greg Stanton. Stanton said he expects protesters to be "civil, respectful and peaceful." Police Chief Jeri Williams says First Amendment rights will be supported but criminal conduct will be swiftly addressed.

Tucson Vice Mayor Regina Romero told reporters at a Tuesday morning news conference organized by the Mi Famila Vota organization that the groups "refuse to idly stand by while Trump destroys everything America stands for."

"We need to raise our voices against Trump's racism, assaults on civil rights, horrific border wall and attacks on public lands, our environment and working families," Romero said.

Meanwhile, a couple hundred Trump supporters were lined up at the Convention Center, with some arriving before dawn for the 7 p.m. rally.

"It's been on a bucket list of mine, since he became the president," said Kingman resident Diane Treon, who arrived at 4 p.m. "I wished I had attended one of his campaign rallies before he became president and I wanted to go to the inauguration. And truthfully it was the protests that kept me away."

Treon said she wishes protesters "would be a little more peaceful instead of violently rioting, which is happening in so many places" but isn't overly worried.