Video shows Mexico mayor threatened by drug gang

MEXICO CITY — A newly released video shows the mayor of a town in south-central Mexico being threatened and humiliated by armed members of a drug gang.

Drug gangs have been known to demand money, jobs and contracts from mayors in Mexico's more violent regions. Some mayors have been killed for resisting. But the threats are seldom recorded on tape.

The 2015 video posted to social media this week shows the mayor-elect of Mazatepec being forced to kneel at gunpoint. The gunmen demand the mayor give them money and appoint an ally to a key police post.