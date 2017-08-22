Video shows Mexico mayor threatened by drug gang
A
A
Share via Email
MEXICO CITY — A newly released video shows the mayor of a town in south-central Mexico being threatened and humiliated by armed members of a drug gang.
Drug gangs have been known to demand money, jobs and contracts from mayors in Mexico's more violent regions. Some mayors have been killed for resisting. But the threats are seldom recorded on tape.
The 2015 video posted to social media this week shows the mayor-elect of Mazatepec being forced to kneel at gunpoint. The gunmen demand the mayor give them money and appoint an ally to a key police post.
Mayor Jorge Toledo Bustamante tells Radio Formula station that the video is genuine and says the demands for money have continued. He says he hadn't reported the incident because of mistrust of judicial authorities.
Most Popular
-
'Sorry, we can't find the page' is unfair in a modern democracy: Tristan Cleveland
-
Man flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Halifax after serious motorcycle crash
-
Road rage: Halifax police say truck tries to force car off busy road
-
Halifax cabbie accused of sexual assault breaks down on stand: 'She wasn't in my car'