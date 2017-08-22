Yale to remove carving with gun pointed at Native American

Yale University will remove what it calls a "problematic" doorway stone carving depicting a Puritan settler aiming a musket at a Native American.

School officials announced the move Tuesday, after being criticized for covering the musket with removable stonework last year. Critics called it whitewashing history.

The 88-year-old carving on Sterling Memorial Library will be moved soon to another location and made available for public viewing and study.

Yale officials say covering up the musket was against principles Yale adopted last year after the alteration. The school says it has an obligation "not to hide from or destroy reminders of unpleasant history."