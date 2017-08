BIDDEFORD, Maine — A one-armed Maine man accused of startling neighbours by going for a stroll wearing a clown mask and brandishing a machete says it was supposed to be a prank.

Thirty-one-year-old Hollis resident Corey Berry pleaded not guilty Wednesday to criminal threatening and weapons charges.

Police say Berry was intoxicated but co-operative when they arrested him last month. They say he had a machete taped to the stump of his amputated arm and was wearing a mask to copy previous clown sightings.