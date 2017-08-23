90 years on, legacy of Sacco and Vanzetti executions lingers

BOSTON — Ninety years ago, Italian immigrants and avowed anarchists Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti were executed in Boston after one of the most notorious criminal cases of the 20th century.

Today, their legacy lingers. Far from resolving the case, the deaths of Sacco and Vanzetti on Aug. 23, 1927, have become a touchstone for generations of activists, historians, and citizens still debating what lessons can be learned from their trial.

The pair was executed amid fierce anti-immigrant sentiment. Scholars say it resonates today as the U.S. ponders immigration and the role and reach of law enforcement.