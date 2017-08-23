Angolan vote heralds new leader after president's long rule
JOHANNESBURG — Angolans are voting in an election in which the
About 9.3 million Angolans are registered to vote on Wednesday for the 220-member National Assembly; the winning party will then select the president. Dos Santos' chosen successor is Joao Lourenco, the
The ruling MPLA party won the 2012 election with 72
Oil-rich Angola is beset by poverty, corruption and human rights concerns, though some analysts believe new leadership could open the way to more accountability.