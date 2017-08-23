Attorney: Failed nuclear project shortchanged ratepayers

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An attorney representing South Carolina's major industries says ratepayers have repeatedly been shortchanged by a decade-old state law encouraging nuclear power construction, but state regulators can reject a utility's efforts to recoup billions more from residents for two now-abandoned nuclear reactors.

Scott Elliott with the South Carolina Energy Users Committee told legislators Wednesday that SCE&G's initial 2008 application to expand V.C. Summer Nuclear Station was approved without a true construction schedule, and the law made the nine requested rate hikes since nearly automatic.

While that law allows utilities to recoup money for never-completed nuclear projects, Elliott argues SCE&G isn't entitled to recoup $5 billion in debt because the project was not on schedule or budget when construction stopped.