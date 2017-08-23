Attorneys close to picking jury for trial of Sen. Menendez

NEWARK, N.J. — Attorneys in the corruption case against U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez are close to settling on a jury for next month's trial.

Twelve jurors were seated by late morning Wednesday, and questioning continued in the afternoon to pick four alternates. Jury selection began Tuesday.

Menendez and a wealthy campaign donor are charged with a bribery scheme involving gifts and donations in return for political influence.

Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen is on trial with Menendez.