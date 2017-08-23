Baby found dead in car parked in P&G parking lot in Ohio

MASON, Ohio — A baby girl who was found dead in a car parked in a Procter & Gamble employee parking lot in Ohio was left there by her mother while she was at work, authorities said Wednesday night.

The 15-month-old was found around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the P&G parking lot in Mason, about 25 miles (40 kilometres ) northeast of Cincinnati, said Doyle Burke, the chief investigator for the Warren County Coroner's Office.

Burke said it appears the mother, who is a P&G employee, left the baby unattended in her car seat all day and called 911 when she found the child.

While an official cause of death has not yet been determined, investigators believe it was the result of high temperatures inside the vehicle. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

"Even though it wasn't sweltering hot today, it's obviously gonna be hotter in the car," Burke said. "And certainly a 15-month-old is more susceptible to something like this than an adult."

Investigators said it was unclear if the mother would face any charges. They have not released her name.

"We are aware of a tragic accident that took place on the campus of P&G's Mason Business Center earlier today," Cincinnati-based consumer products giant P&G said in a statement Wednesday night. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected family. We are providing our full support to both the family and local officials."

While the investigation is ongoing, Burke said the case should serve as a warning to other parents.