California woman feared husband who killed her, took son

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — A friend says a California woman seeking divorce from her husband had fled to a shelter several times before he shot her to death and went on the run with their 9-year-old son.

Konstantin Morozov was killed Tuesday night by Los Angeles police, more than 100 miles (160 kilometres ) from where his wife was found dead Monday night. The boy, Daniel Morozov, was unharmed.

A friend tells the Santa Maria Times (http://bit.ly/2vqrjHy ) that Natalia Morozova had a tumultuous relationship with Morozov, expressed fears for her safety, sought divorce and went to a women's shelter several times in recent years.

A statewide Amber Alert for her husband and son were issued after her body was found.