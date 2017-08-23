California woman feared husband who killed her, took son
SANTA MARIA, Calif. — A friend says a California woman seeking divorce from her husband had fled to a shelter several times before he shot her to death and went on the run with their 9-year-old son.
Konstantin Morozov was killed Tuesday night by Los Angeles police, more than 100 miles (160
A friend tells the Santa Maria Times (http://bit.ly/2vqrjHy ) that Natalia Morozova had a tumultuous relationship with Morozov, expressed fears for her safety, sought divorce and went to a women's shelter several times in recent years.
A statewide Amber Alert for her husband and son were issued after her body was found.
The shooting happened as they left a friend's home in California's San Fernando Valley.