Cape Cod beach closed after shark bites paddleboard

WELLFLEET, Mass. — A beach on Cape Cod has been closed after a shark bit a paddleboard as a man was standing on it.

Kathy Tevyaw, acting superintendent at the Cape Cod National Seashore, tells the Cape Cod Times (http://bit.ly/2vYs1iM ) that the 69-year-old man was not bitten in Wednesday morning's incident at Marconi Beach. She says he was in about 3 feet (0.9 metres ) of water when it happened.

She says the beach was immediately closed after the call came in between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.