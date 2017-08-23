Chad closing Qatar's embassy there, kicking out diplomats

DAKAR, Senegal — Chad's government says it is closing Qatar's embassy there and accuses the Gulf nation of trying to destabilize the Central African country via neighbouring Libya.

The foreign ministry says in a statement Wednesday that Qatar's diplomats have 10 days to leave Chad. The statement also says Chad's embassy in Qatar is closing and its diplomats are leaving.

Chad is calling on Qatar to "cease all actions that could undermine its security as well as those of the countries of the Lake Chad basin and Sahel."

The statement gives no further details.

Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt months ago cut diplomatic and transport links with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorist groups and fomenting unrest in the region.