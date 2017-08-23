Cross-burning victims to priest: Apology is not enough

WASHINGTON — An African-American family that suffered a cross-burning 40 years ago in Maryland has more questions than answers after discovering that the former Klansman responsible has been a Catholic priest in Nevada and Virginia.

Phillip and Barbara Butler said Father William Aitcheson should identify his Klan associates and anyone else who helped him burn crosses decades ago.

Aitcheson is taking a leave of absence from the Diocese of Arlington after describing his Klan membership and apologizing for his actions as a young man. He said his past was not a secret, but he felt compelled to make it more public after seeing images of violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.