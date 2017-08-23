Defamation trial of BBC reporter begins in Thailand

BANGKOK — The trial has begun in Thailand of a British BBC correspondent charged with criminal defamation and computer crime over a report on alleged fraud.

Jonathan Head, BBC's Southeast Asia correspondent, was charged in February over a report alleging that a British expatriate's Thai wife defrauded him of property on the southern resort island of Phuket. The expatriate, Ian Rance, and Head are being sued by a lawyer who says he was defamed over an assertion that his signature appeared on a document validating Rance's forged signature.