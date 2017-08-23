Derailment cleared in New York's Penn Station, delays ease

NEW YORK — Rail workers have cleared an empty New Jersey Transit train that derailed inside New York's Penn Station, causing early morning delays for commuters.

NJ Transit spokeswoman Penny Bassett says the derailed cars were cleared by 6:20 a.m. Wednesday. She says an Amtrak crew was moving a NJ Transit train out of a railyard just after 5 a.m. when some of the cars derailed on Track 4, where repair work that started earlier this summer is still underway.

NJ Transit's Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast, Montclair-Boonton and Midtown Direct trains are on or close to schedule after earlier delays of up to 20 minutes.