Ethiopian man beaten in Warsaw in apparent racist attack

WARSAW, Poland — An Ethiopian student says he was beaten in Warsaw by a drunken Polish man who shouted a racial slur at him, the latest in a series of violent racist incidents in Poland.

A police spokeswoman, Anna Kedzierzawska, confirmed to the TVN24 broadcaster that the attack took place late Tuesday evening in Warsaw. She said the attacker, a 31-year-old man, had a high blood alcohol level.

The Ethiopian citizen, 29-year-old Salomon Demissie, told TVN Wednesday that he was returning to his apartment when he was beaten and insulted.