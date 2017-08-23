Flint, Michigan councilman pawned his government laptop
FLINT, Mich. — A Michigan city council member accused of pawning his publicly owned laptop has pleaded no contest to
The Flint Journal quotes police as saying Mays pawned his laptop computer for a $100 loan on nine occasions. He last got the laptop back in May by paying $116 at Music Man Pawnshop.
Mays has told the newspaper that the laptop was safer at the pawn shop than at Flint's City Hall.
He will be sentenced on Nov. 27.
Information from: The Flint Journal, http://www.mlive.com/flint
