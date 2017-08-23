Former Salvadoran colonel asks court to halt extradition
RALEIGH, N.C. — A former colonel in El Salvador's military is asking a federal appeals court to halt his extradition to Spain on charges he helped plot notorious killings during his country's civil war.
Inocente Orlando Montano Morales filed a notice that he plans to appeal a federal judge's decision this week clearing the way to send him to Spain. Spain wants to try him in the 1989 deaths of six priests, most of whom were Spanish.
Montano's lawyer James Todd said in an email they will seek a stay of extradition but declined further comment.
Montano has denied involvement in the killings.
Court documents say Montano was part of an inner circle of military officers who plotted to kill the priests, who were helping broker peace talks between the government and rebels.
