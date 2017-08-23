French leader to press labour rules in central Europe tour

BERLIN — French President Emmanuel Macron is meeting with the leaders of Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia as part of a tour of central and eastern Europe aimed at reinvigorating European Union unity after Britain's decision to leave.

Macron is also pushing for tighter rules to protect workers in prosperous countries in Western Europe from cheaper labour .

The French leader is set to raise concerns over so-called "posted workers" — those who are temporarily posted abroad by companies in their home countries — as he makes his first visit to the region.

He is to speak with Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern, Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka and Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico in Salzburg on Wednesday.