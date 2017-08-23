Georgia truck driver gets prison in 2015 crash that killed 5
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia truck driver has been sentenced to prison in a 2015 highway collision that killed five people after the trucker fell asleep at the wheel.
Prosecutors said Gibbons was driving a tractor trailer on Interstate 16 when he fell asleep and slammed into vehicles stopped in a work zone on May 19, 2015.
The crash killed 72-year-old Glenda Faye Adams and 71-year-old Jerry Wayne Earnest of Cohutta; 16-year-old Brittanie Denise Altman of Claxton; 39-year-old Wendy Melton of Reidsville; and 19-year-old Virgil Stephen Moody of Hagan.
Gibbons suffered minor injuries.