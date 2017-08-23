Georgia truck driver gets prison in 2015 crash that killed 5

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia truck driver has been sentenced to prison in a 2015 highway collision that killed five people after the trucker fell asleep at the wheel.

A State Court judge in Savannah sentenced 61-year-old David Jerald Gibbons of neighbouring Pooler to two years in prison and three years on probation. The Savannah Morning News reports Gibbins was convicted Tuesday of misdemeanour vehicular homicide and other counts.

Prosecutors said Gibbons was driving a tractor trailer on Interstate 16 when he fell asleep and slammed into vehicles stopped in a work zone on May 19, 2015.

The crash killed 72-year-old Glenda Faye Adams and 71-year-old Jerry Wayne Earnest of Cohutta; 16-year-old Brittanie Denise Altman of Claxton; 39-year-old Wendy Melton of Reidsville; and 19-year-old Virgil Stephen Moody of Hagan.