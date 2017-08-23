News / World

Iraqi commander: Troops capture 2 neighbourhoods in Tal Afar

The next phase in the country's war on the Islamic State group

BAGHDAD — An Iraqi military commander says Iraqi forces have captured two neighbourhoods from the Islamic State group in the militant-held northern town of Tal Afar.

Lt. Gen. Abdul-Amir Rasheed Yar Allah, who commands the operation, says that special forces have dislodged IS militants from al-Kifah al-Janoubi on the southwestern edge of the town.

He says federal police and paramilitary units took al-Kifah al-Shamali on the town's northwestern edge.

Wednesday's development comes just days after the push on Tal Afar was launched, a month after Iraq declared victory over IS in Mosul, the country's second largest city.

Tal Afar is located about 150 kilometres , or 93 miles, from Syria's border. It's among the last IS-held towns in Iraq, though the group still controls the towns of Hawija, Qaim, Rawa and Ana.

