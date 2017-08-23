Iraqi commander: Troops capture 2 neighbourhoods in Tal Afar
BAGHDAD — An Iraqi military commander says Iraqi forces have captured two
Lt. Gen. Abdul-Amir Rasheed Yar Allah, who commands the operation, says that special forces have dislodged IS militants from al-Kifah al-Janoubi on the southwestern edge of the town.
He says federal police and paramilitary units took al-Kifah al-Shamali on the town's northwestern edge.
Wednesday's development comes just days after the push on Tal Afar was launched, a month after Iraq declared victory over IS in Mosul, the country's second largest city.
Tal Afar is located about 150