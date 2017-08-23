Judge sets $500K bonds for 2 Christian sect leaders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A judge has ordered that two leaders of a New Mexico paramilitary Christian sect who are facing child sex abuse charges be held on $500,000 secured bonds.

Cibola County Magistrate Court Judge Larry Diaz set bond Tuesday for Deborah Green and Peter Green following a Sunday raid of the armed compound of the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps in remote Fence Lake, New Mexico.

Sect co-leader Deborah Green was arrested on charges ranging from failure to report a birth to child abuse and sexual penetration of a minor.

Peter Green, also known as Mike Brandon, faces 100 counts of criminal sexual penetration of a child on suspicion of raping a girl from the time she was 7.