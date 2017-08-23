Libyan official says IS beheads 11 in checkpoint attack

BENGHAZI, Libya — The spokesman of Libya's self-styled national army in the east says Islamic State militants beheaded 11 people in an attack on a checkpoint.

Brig. Gen. Ahmed al-Mosmari said in a Facebook post that two of those killed Wednesday were civilians, while the rest were soldiers. The attack took place in the central district of al-Jufra, some 300 kilometres (185 miles) south of the coastal city of Sirte, which IS held until it was expelled late last year by Libyan forces.