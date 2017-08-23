Maine casino campaign hires firm behind EU exit effort

PORTLAND, Maine — The campaign to persuade voters to approve a southern Maine casino is getting help from a firm that helped convince British voters to withdraw from the European Union.

Progress for Maine PAC has reported paying over $80,000 to Washington, D.C.-based firm Goddard Gunster.

The leading organization that campaigned for the United Kingdom to exit the European Union hired the firm, calling it one of the world's leading referendum and issue management firms. Maine Public reports that one of the firm's partners, Dwayne Bickford, is the Maine GOP's former executive director.