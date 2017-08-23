Man pleads not guilty in wife's death during Alaska cruise

JUNEAU, Alaska — A Utah man charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife on a cruise to Alaska has pleaded not guilty.

An attorney for Kenneth Manzanares entered the plea on Wednesday.

Manzanares dabbed his eyes as the indictment against him was read in a Juneau, Alaska, federal courtroom.

Prosecutors have not decided if they will seek the death penalty.

Manzanares was indicted by a grand jury last week in the death of his wife, Kristy Manzanares.

She was found in a cabin last month on a Princess Cruises' ship while it was in U.S. waters off Alaska.

FBI Special Agent Michael Watson said in an affidavit that witnesses saw Manzanares with blood on his hands and clothing.