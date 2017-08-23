Man tossed from wagon, trampled by horse at county fair dies

MEADVILLE, Pa. — A man has been thrown from a wagon and trampled by a horse at a Pennsylvania county fair and has died.

The Crawford County coroner's office says 64-year-old Saegertown resident Charles Burns was injured in the accident Wednesday at the Crawford County Fairgrounds and was pronounced dead 15 minutes later at a hospital.

Coroner Scott Schell says Burns was in a wagon that was making a turn when he was ejected and landed underneath the horse. Schell says Burns died of blunt-force trauma to the head.

Burns' death has been ruled an accident.