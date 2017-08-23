Markets Right Now: US stocks pull back after a 2-day rally
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
4:00 p.m.
Stocks pulled back on Wall Street, giving back some of their gains from a day earlier.
Retailers and advertising companies had some of the steepest drops Wednesday as investors worried about their earnings.
Lowe's sank 3.7
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 8 points, or 0.4
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 87 points, or 0.4
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.17
___
11:45 a.m.
Stocks are slipping in midday trading on Wall Street as the market gives back some of the big gain it made a day earlier.
The market started broadly lower Wednesday, but the losses moderated as the morning progressed.
Retailers and health care companies did worse than the rest of the market.
Lowe's sank 6
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 43 points, or 0.2
Small-company stocks did better than large ones. The Russell 2000 index edged up 1 point to 1,372.
___
9:35 a.m.
Technology companies and retailers are leading U.S. stocks lower in early trading on Wall Street.
Lowe's sank 5
La-Z-Boy dropped 18
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 8 points, or 0.3
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 68 points, or 0.3