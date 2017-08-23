"Miracle:" 6-year-old saves drowning 2-year-old twin cousins

CALHOUN, La. — A 6-year-old Louisiana boy pulled his drowning 2-year-old twin cousins from a backyard pool, yelled for help and began chest compression on the boys.

Jeannie Kelley of Calhoun tells The News-Star her sons were limp and blue, but have recovered completely. She calls it a total miracle.

Family members say first-grader Branson Lee kept his 2-year-old brother from wandering into the pool area Sunday evening, then saw Kaden and Isaac Kelley floating face-down.

Family members say Branson knew about chest compression because he'd seen his mother perform it on his brother two years ago.

The twins' father, Steven Kelley, began CPR while others prayed and called 911.