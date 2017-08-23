Mongolian lawmakers call on prime minister to resign

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia — A bloc of lawmakers from Mongolia's ruling political party are calling on the prime minister to resign, accusing him of abusing his position by allegedly handing government contracts for roads and other projects to politically connected businesses.

The 30 members of the State Great Hural from the Mongolian People's Party alleged in a statement Wednesday that Jargaltulga Erdenebat had violated parliamentary procedure by signing seven contracts worth the equivalent of about $328 million.

Erdenebat is also accused of distributing millions of dollars in cash payments to families with children ahead of a presidential runoff election on July 7.