Most Mississippi government travel money is spent in-state

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi government agencies are spending most of their travel money in-state rather than out-of-state.

A legislative watchdog released a report Wednesday about travel spending during the budget years that ended in June 2015 and 2016.

For each of those years, the Department of Human Services spent the most on travel, followed by the Department of Health and the Department of Transportation.

The report didn't name employees but said Human Services spent the most on in-state travel for one worker, at $35,345. The Department of Revenue spent the most on out-of-state travel for one worker, at $40,819.

Travel spending decreased for the two years in the report compared to the two years before those. The decrease came amid tighter state budgets.