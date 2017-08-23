Officials question visitor cap for Colorado's Hanging Lake

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Some officials think the U.S. Forest Service's proposed daily cap on visitors to a popular Colorado tourist attraction is too low.

The Forest Service unveiled a plan on Tuesday to limit daily visitors to Hanging Lake near Glenwood Springs to 615 from May through October. It now gets up to 1,200 visitors on summer days.

Glenwood Springs Mayor Michael Gamba acknowledged the site has been "loved to death" but told the Glenwood Springs Post Independent that putting the cap at 750 to 800 people seems like a more reasonable compromise.

Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky said he also thinks the number is low and could make it hard to pay for the shuttle service the Forest Service wants to use to take visitors to the trailhead.

