Ohio college basketball player gets probation for jail fight

FAIRBORN, Ohio — A University of Dayton basketball player says he's remorseful after a judge sentenced him to probation for a jailhouse fight after his arrest for underage drinking.

Twenty-year-old Sam Miller, of Arlington, Virginia, pleaded guilty Tuesday in southwest Ohio's Greene County to disorderly conduct for a fight at the county jail in July.

Miller's attorney says Miller is working hard not to repeat his mistakes.

A police report said Miller could be seen on surveillance video confronting and slapping another inmate. The inmate threw several punches that knocked Miller to the ground before deputies arrived.