Ohio judge shot outside courthouse continues to recover
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A newspaper reports that a county judge shot and wounded while walking to an Ohio courthouse continues to recover.
Judge Joseph Bruzzese (bruh-ZEEZ') Jr. was shot Monday morning outside the Jefferson County courthouse in Steubenville (STOO'-behn-vihl), along the Ohio River roughly 30 miles (48
The judge's brother tells the Steubenville Herald-Star (http://bit.ly/2xdbaHp ) the judge is sitting up and asking when he can be released from the hospital. Frank Bruzzese says a bullet that struck his brother didn't hit any vital organs.
The sheriff in Jefferson County says the judge returned fire after suspect Nate Richmond shot him.
A probation officer shot and killed Richmond.
The courthouse reopened Wednesday with extra security.