Ohio judge shot outside courthouse continues to recover

FILE - In this March 17, 2013, file photo, Nathaniel Richmond, father of Ma'Lik Richmond, apologizes to the victim and her family after his son and co-defendant Trent Mays, were found delinquent on rape and other charges after their trial in juvenile court in Steubenville, Ohio. A prosecutor said Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, that Nathaniel Richmond was the man who shot and wounded Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, Pool)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A newspaper reports that a county judge shot and wounded while walking to an Ohio courthouse continues to recover.

Judge Joseph Bruzzese (bruh-ZEEZ') Jr. was shot Monday morning outside the Jefferson County courthouse in Steubenville (STOO'-behn-vihl), along the Ohio River roughly 30 miles (48 kilometres ) west of Pittsburgh.

The judge's brother tells the Steubenville Herald-Star (http://bit.ly/2xdbaHp ) the judge is sitting up and asking when he can be released from the hospital. Frank Bruzzese says a bullet that struck his brother didn't hit any vital organs.

The sheriff in Jefferson County says the judge returned fire after suspect Nate Richmond shot him.

A probation officer shot and killed Richmond.

The courthouse reopened Wednesday with extra security.

