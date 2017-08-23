Police looking for tall man in purple dress who robbed bank

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Police are looking for a tall man who wore a purple dress and an ivory-colored hood when he robbed a credit union in Pennsylvania.

Ferguson Township police say the man threatened to use a gun and a bomb if a teller refused to give him money, but didn't display either object at SPE Federal Credit Union about 4 p.m. Tuesday. Police posted a picture from the bank's surveillance cameras on the department's Facebook page.

Police say bank employees were able to determine the suspect was a man about 6 feet tall.

Police do not know if Tuesday bomb threats at a Walmart and Penn State Research West in the area are linked to the heist.