Poodle gets tumour that's a third of its body weight removed

This August 2017 photo provided by Poodle Rescue Connecticut shows a poodle named Oreo afflicted with a 6.4-pound tumor at the animal rescue in Watertown, Conn. The group took custody of the poodle mix earlier in the month after a neighbor noticed the animal struggling with the large growth. The Watertown Animal Hospital performed the surgery to remove the growth. (Daryl Masone/Poodle Rescue Connecticut via AP)

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A poodle named Oreo is on the mend after having a 6.4-pound (2.9-kilogram) tumour removed — nearly a third of its body weight.

Daryl Masone says her group, Poodle Rescue Connecticut, got custody of the 6-year-old, 26-pound (11.8-kilogram) poodle mix earlier this month after a neighbour noticed it was struggling with the large tumour . She says it was hard for the dog to walk or do anything else, and it was also struggling with fleas and Lyme disease.

The Watertown Animal Hospital performed a 2 1/2 -hour surgery to remove the growth last week.

Masone said Wednesday that Oreo is doing great and now weighs 19 pounds. She says it will eventually need a second surgery to remove extra skin.

