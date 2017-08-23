Poodle gets tumour that's a third of its body weight removed
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A poodle named Oreo is on the mend after having a 6.4-pound (2.9-kilogram)
Daryl Masone says her group, Poodle Rescue Connecticut, got custody of the 6-year-old, 26-pound (11.8-kilogram) poodle mix earlier this month after a
The Watertown Animal Hospital performed a 2
Masone said Wednesday that Oreo is doing great and now weighs 19 pounds. She says it will eventually need a second surgery to remove extra skin.