Poodle gets tumour that's a third of its body weight removed

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A poodle named Oreo is on the mend after having a 6.4-pound (2.9-kilogram) tumour removed — nearly a third of its body weight.

Daryl Masone says her group, Poodle Rescue Connecticut, got custody of the 6-year-old, 26-pound (11.8-kilogram) poodle mix earlier this month after a neighbour noticed it was struggling with the large tumour . She says it was hard for the dog to walk or do anything else, and it was also struggling with fleas and Lyme disease.