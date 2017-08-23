Princes William and Harry speak candidly about Diana's death

LONDON — Princes William and Harry have spoken candidly about the death of their mother, Princess Diana, in an interview marking 20 years since she was killed in a car crash.

The princes told the BBC of their shock at hearing about the car accident and how Queen Elizabeth II tried to give them time to mourn in private.

Prince Harry appears to confirm that it was Prince Charles who told his sons of Diana's death, adding that he was "there for us." Harry says he was in a state of "disbelief" while his brother describes feeling "completely numb."