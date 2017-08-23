Puerto Rican pleads guilty in $1M coral trafficking case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The owner of a saltwater aquarium business in Puerto Rico has pleaded guilty to illegally trafficking up to $1 million worth of protected coral and other reef species.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Aristides Sanchez illegally sold native marine species including a popular one known as "polyps," which glow under UV light. Sanchez is alleged to have personally collected some of the specimens by using a chisel to collect chunks of reef while snorkeling off Rico.

He also is accused of using a fake name and falsely labeling at least 130 shipments sent from 2013 to 2016.