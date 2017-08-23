Romania: proposed changes to justice system cause alarm

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania's justice minister has presented a package of proposed changes to the judicial system which would limit the role of the president in naming key officials. Critics say it could weaken anti-corruption efforts.

Minister Tudorel Toader said Wednesday the president should no longer appoint the general prosecutor and the chief anti-corruption prosecutor. He also suggested prosecutors and judges should face punishment for erroneous rulings and prosecutions.

Magistrates being investigated for wrongdoing would no longer be probed by the anti-corruption agency but by the general prosecutor's office.

Romania's current president and his predecessor, both political rivals of the governing party, have championed anti-corruption efforts.