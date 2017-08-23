Search continues for 2 escaped inmates in northwest Oklahoma

FAIRVIEW, Okla. — Authorities are searching for two escaped inmates who may be armed after they stole a prisoner transport van in northwestern Oklahoma.

Authorities in Major County say the search continued Wednesday for 32-year-old Andrew Foy and 37-year-old Darren Walp.

Sheriff Steve Randolph says the inmates overpowered two transport officers Tuesday morning and took the van on U.S. 412 north of Fairview, which is about 80 miles (129 kilometres ) northwest of Oklahoma City.

Randolph says the van was found about 13 miles (21 kilometres ) away, with an empty gun holster inside. Investigators believe the two inmates later stole a truck from a nearby oilfield.