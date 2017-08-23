Teen back with family after 11 days missing in national park

NASHVILLE — The National Park Service says a teenager who went missing for 11 days is with his family after he emerged from Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains National Park and flagged a passing boat for help.

A news release says 18-year-old Austin Bohanan was found Tuesday uninjured.

Officials say Bohanan had become separated from his stepfather. Even atop a ridge, he couldn't complete a cellphone call to his mother for help.

He told rangers he followed two creeks for days looking for the highway and remained within the 6,700-acre area that more than 100 people were searching. He heard a search helicopter at one point.