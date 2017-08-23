The Latest: 2 escaped inmates sought in northwest Oklahoma
FAIRVIEW, Okla. — The Latest on the search in Oklahoma for two inmates who escaped a prison transfer service. (all times local):
11:50 a.m.
Authorities say two inmates who escaped a transport van in Oklahoma were being taken to other states to face charges for nonviolent
Investigators in Oklahoma's Major County say 32-year-old Andrew Foy and 37-year-old Darren Walp overpowered two transport officers Tuesday morning and took the van. The search Wednesday focused on a
The sheriff's office in Laramie County, Wyoming, says Foy was being transported from Pennsylvania to face burglary, forgery and fraud charges in Wyoming.
Walp was being taken from Tennessee to Seward County, Kansas, where the sheriff's office says he faces burglary charges.
Oklahoma authorities say the inmates may be armed. They say the van was found about 13 miles (21
9:10 a.m.
Authorities are searching for two escaped inmates who may be armed after they stole a prisoner transport van in northwestern Oklahoma.
Authorities in Major County say the search continued Wednesday for 32-year-old Andrew Foy and 37-year-old Darren Walp.
Sheriff Steve Randolph says the inmates overpowered two transport officers Tuesday morning and took the van on U.S. 412 north of Fairview, which is about 80 miles (129
Randolph says the van was found about 13 miles (21
Authorities say Walp was being taken to Kansas to face property crime charges, while Foy is wanted in Wyoming on burglary, forgery and fraud charges.
