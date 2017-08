The Latest: 2 escaped inmates sought in northwest Oklahoma

FAIRVIEW, Okla. — The Latest on the search in Oklahoma for two inmates who escaped a prison transfer service. (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Authorities say two inmates who escaped a transport van in Oklahoma were being taken to other states to face charges for nonviolent offences .

Investigators in Oklahoma's Major County say 32-year-old Andrew Foy and 37-year-old Darren Walp overpowered two transport officers Tuesday morning and took the van. The search Wednesday focused on a neighbouring county where some of the inmates' personal belongings were found.

The sheriff's office in Laramie County, Wyoming, says Foy was being transported from Pennsylvania to face burglary, forgery and fraud charges in Wyoming.

Walp was being taken from Tennessee to Seward County, Kansas, where the sheriff's office says he faces burglary charges.

Oklahoma authorities say the inmates may be armed. They say the van was found about 13 miles (21 kilometres ) from where it was stolen, with an empty gun holster inside.

___

9:10 a.m.

Authorities are searching for two escaped inmates who may be armed after they stole a prisoner transport van in northwestern Oklahoma.

Authorities in Major County say the search continued Wednesday for 32-year-old Andrew Foy and 37-year-old Darren Walp.

Sheriff Steve Randolph says the inmates overpowered two transport officers Tuesday morning and took the van on U.S. 412 north of Fairview, which is about 80 miles (129 kilometres ) northwest of Oklahoma City.

Randolph says the van was found about 13 miles (21 kilometres ) away, with an empty gun holster inside. Investigators believe the two inmates later stole a truck from a nearby oilfield.