The Latest: 3 face charges at UNC confederate statue protest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Latest on protests against Confederate monuments that have occurred in the aftermath of deadly violence at a Virginia rally by white nationalists (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

Three people are facing charges related to a demonstration against a Confederate statue at the University of North Carolina.

University police arrested two people, while Chapel Hill Police arrested a third. Hundreds joined the protest Tuesday night against the bronze Confederate soldier known as "Silent Sam" on the Chapel Hill campus.

A Chapel Hill Police Department report shows 19-year-old Claude Wilson was charged with misdemeanour resisting arrest. The report says the UNC student blocked a police vehicle and then pushed officers away when he was told to move. Wilson didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

UNC spokesman Randy Young said neither of the people arrested by campus police were affiliated with the university. Arrest reports listing their charges were to be released later Wednesday.

___

3:45 a.m.

A white nationalist who says he used pepper spray on a counter demonstrator in self- defence during a protest at the University of Virginia says he will turn himself into authorities.

Campus police say Christopher Cantwell of Keene, New Hampshire, is wanted on three felony charges: two counts of the illegal use of tear gas or other gases and one count of malicious bodily injury with a "caustic substance," explosive or fire.

Contacted Tuesday by The Associated Press, Cantwell acknowledged he had pepper-sprayed a counter demonstrator during a protest but insisted he was defending himself. He says he did it "because my only other option was knocking out his teeth."