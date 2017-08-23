The Latest: Police: California man smothered 5-year-old son

ALHAMBRA, Calif. — The Latest on the sentencing of a California father who murdered his 5-year-old son amid a bitter custody battle (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

Police have revealed how a California man killed his 5-year-old son after a trip to Disneyland.

Los Angeles County sheriff's Detective Louie Aguilera said Wednesday that Aramazd Andressian Sr. smothered the boy in April with a child's jacket that was in his car.

Aguilera says the boy was killed about an hour after he and his father arrived in Santa Barbara, and his body was left in a wooded area near Vista Point.

Andressian had taken the boy to Disneyland before driving to the Santa Barbara area.

Andressian was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his son, Aramazd Andressian Jr.

11:20 a.m.

A California man who admitted killing his 5-year-old son amid a bitter custody battle has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. did not speak during the sentencing hearing Wednesday in the Alhambra branch of Los Angeles County Superior Court.

His estranged wife, Ana Estevez, called him a failure as a father, as a man and as a human being.

The 35-year-old Andressian pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the April death of his son, Aramazd Andressian Jr., after a family trip to Disneyland.

Authorities said Andressian killed the boy in a plot to get back at his wife. The boy's remains were found in Santa Barbara County two months after his disappearance.

Andressian's attorney said his client pleaded guilty partly to avoid the possibility of prosecutors adding a charge that could result in the death penalty. He has said Andressian told investigators where to find the boy's body.

