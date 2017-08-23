The Latest: Harvey could dump heavy rain in Texas, Louisiana

MIAMI — The Latest on former Tropical Storm Harvey (all times local):

8 p.m.

An Air Force hurricane hunter aircraft has found former tropical storm Harvey hasn't gained new strength in recent hours as it crawls across the Gulf of Mexico toward Texas.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that Harvey could regain tropical storm status in coming hours and become a hurricane Friday as it threatens to bring heavy rains to parts of Texas and southwestern Louisiana later in the week.

Harvey was centred at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday about 460 miles (740 kilometres ) southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas, while moving to the northwest at 2 mph (4 kph), the centre said. The storm has top sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph).

Forecasters warn that Harvey is expected to produce rainfall totalling 10 to 15 inches (250-380 millimeters) and possibly up to 20 inches (500 millimeters) in isolated areas of middle and upper Texas and southwest Louisiana. It adds Harvey could cause life-threatening flooding and a dangerous storm surge along the coast.

A hurricane watch is in effect from Port Mansfield to San Luis Pass and a tropical storm watch is in effect from Boca de Catan in Mexico to Port Mansfield — as well as north of San Luis Pass to High Island, Texas.

___

3:15 p.m.

Former Tropical Storm Harvey has restrengthened into a tropical depression forecast to dump heavy rains on the Gulf Coast and become a hurricane by the time it hits Texas on Friday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that Harvey is likely to intensify as it moves over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and deliver heavy rain to parts of eastern Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Rain accumulations of 10 to 15 inches are expected over the middle and upper Texas coast and southwest Louisiana through next Tuesday. The centre has announced a hurricane watch for the Texas coast from north of San Luis Pass to High Island, and warns of possibly dangerous flooding.